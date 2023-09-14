Flooding clean up at Misericordia University

Newswatch 16's Emily Kress shows us how the school is dealing with the mess left behind.

DALLAS, Pennsylvania — Dumpsters full of water logged items sit outside of Passan Hall on the campus of Misericordia University in Dallas. The building's first floor flooded Saturday night…

"Well, this has never happened before. That rain Saturday night was intense and we've never seen anything like this," said Jim Roberts, chief of staff at Misericordia University.

Fans lined the halls in an effort to dry the flood waters up.

The first floor of Passan Hall is home to occupational therapy classrooms. In the meantime, campus leaders moved classes to other locations on campus to avoid any disruptions

"We are fortunate campus is open and operating normally, a few of our services are offline while we are working with students remotely. This floor is mostly offices as well as a few classrooms so standard mitigation, carpeting has to go, some furniture, some of the drywall," explained Roberts.

Passan hall wasn't the only building on campus that flooded. clean up is also underway at two other campus buildings

"There are two other buildings with 2 offices, our counseling center is offering counseling services remotely as well as our writing center that helps students with their writing, they are also working with students remotely. There is no time table on these offices they should be up and running as soon as we can," said Roberts.