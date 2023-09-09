Reports of flash flooding after severe weather

Newswatch 16 has received many reports of flooding across the area as storms hit Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania Saturday night.

Do not drive into flood waters.

There is a lane restriction on I-81 Southbound near Clark Summit at Exit 194, US-6 W due to flooding on the interstate.

Scranton Police have shared:

The Notch area of the N. Scranton Expressway closed in both directions.

N. Keyser Ave from Market Street to Ferdinand

Off ramps of the N. Scranton Expressway to Keyser Ave.

W. Market Street from Rockwell to N. Keyser Ave.

Frink Street between Crisp Ave & Keyser Ave.

N. Main Ave from Reese to Parker.

South Abington Township Police have shared:

Avoid Northern Blvd in South Abington due to major flooding

The Luzerne County Fair was forced to shut down again, and animals were evacuated as storms hit the Back Mountain area.

Reports of flooding have also come in from Clarks Summit near the Glen Oak Country Club on State Street, in the Abingtons, and in Newtown Township.

This is a developing story, Newswatch 16 is working to gather more details.

Viewer Scott Santarelli shared the video below of flooding in Clarks Summit.

The below was shared with us by Mike Korman, showing the rescue of a stranded motorist on Northern Blvd. in South Abington Township.