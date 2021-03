In December, Linda Fauquier pleaded guilty to taking money from Lackawanna Trail's Booster Club.

FACTORYVILLE, Pa. — The former treasurer of a booster club in Lackawanna County was sentenced for theft.

In a virtual hearing, Linda Fauquier received three months of house arrest and 200 hours of community service.

Her attorneys say she paid the booster club $20,000 this week.