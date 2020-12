Linda Fauquier was charged last August with stealing more than $35,000 from the Lackawanna Trail Booster Club.

A former booster club treasurer in Wyoming County has pleaded guilty to theft charges.

The club raises money for sports teams at Lackawanna Trail Junior Senior High School in Factoryville.