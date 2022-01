Police in Lackawanna County are searching for answers after a woman was found hurt in the middle of the road.

MOOSIC, Pa. — Police need answers after a woman was found badly hurt in Lackawanna County.

The woman was found unconscious on Birney Avenue in Moosic around 1:30 Monday morning.

Police believe she was hit by a car.

The woman whose name was not released was taken to the hospital. She is in critical condition.

Anyone who might have seen what happened should call police in Lackawanna County.