Weather, holiday send shoppers flocking to grocery stores

Christmas is just days away and winter weather is nearly upon us, creating a perfect storm at grocery stores.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Shoppers are making a list and checking it twice. Newswatch 16 found lots of people at Gerrity's Supermarket on South Keyser Avenue in Scranton.

"I'm coming out to get that last-minute food that I need. I have company coming to the house, and I don't want to get caught where I can't get out with that storm coming, and I want to get it now while I can," Bill Pasco said.

"I'm doing the last of my Christmas dinner, picking up the last of what I need," Dorothy Bamford said. "I play it safe. I came out today, and I'm going to be happy when I am finished."

Shoppers say the shelves are pretty well stocked, so they don't have to do any extra running around.

With the Christmas holiday falling on a weekend and wintry weather headed our way, people say they wanted to beat the rush to get what they need, but it seems like everyone had the same idea.

"I think it's a little busier than a normal Wednesday would be," Nancy Schwenk said. "It's a combination of things. You have to try to squeeze it all in one minute. Not enough time in the day."

"I do not like driving in snow, and I do not like going out in bad weather. I'm 84 years old, so I like to play it safe," Bamford said.

"I've talked to a lot of people, and they said that storm is coming! I need to make sure I get my supplies," Pasco added.

Managers at Gerrity's in Scranton tell Newswatch 16 they knew this week would be busy, so they made sure to have as many registers open as possible to keep things moving.