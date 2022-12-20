Christmas meal giveaway in Scranton

Friends of the Poor handed out over 2,200 meal baskets

SCRANTON, Pa. — Cars wrapped around the block outside the Scranton Cultural Center for the Friends of the Poor Christmas basket distribution.

"Logistically, it is a well-oiled machine because we have volunteers who come year after year. Some of these people have been doing this since Family to Family got started," said Linda Robeson, Family to Family director.

One of those long-time volunteers is Barry McBride of Scranton. He was doing whatever was needed to help serve more than 2,200 families in the pickup line.

"Just seeing the smile on everyone's face, helping someone that really needs help. If you can't say something nice, don't say anything at all. That's my motto," said McBride.

Organizers say they're no stranger to helping thousands of families, and they'll continue to do so as long as the need is there.

"Once COVID hit, and financial situations changed as much as they did, then our needs just continued to increase, and they never really shifted down from that. We are still dealing with higher numbers," said Robeson.

Students from Holy Cross High School were also on hand to help pack boxes and hand them out.

Students tell Newswatch 16 it's eye-opening to see the need in their own community but also to see the teamwork it takes to help others.

"I'm really happy to be here. It's so great to see all of these people come out. There are high schoolers, people of all different ages here. It's really great," said Jenna Robertson.

Each family received a turkey with all the fixings to enjoy for the holiday.

