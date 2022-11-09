Water floods streets, closes school in Scranton

A water valve broke near the corner of North Main Avenue and West Market Street before 1 p.m. Wednesday.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A water problem has flooded several blocks and closed a school in Scranton.

A water valve broke near the corner of North Main Avenue and West Market Street before 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Three blocks of North Main Avenue were flooded with several inches of water and have been closed.

The Isaac Tripp Elementary was dismissed at 1:30 p.m., according to the Scranton School District.

Pennsylvania American Water says about 900 homes and businesses are affected. There is no estimate yet on how long repairs to the main will take.