Neighborhood watch starts Hydration for Heroes campaign

The group will respond to scenes with the fire crews, bringing water for the first responders during emergencies.

Example video title will go here for this video

PLYMOUTH, Pa. — In Luzerne County, the Plymouth Neighborhood Watch has come up with a new campaign called Hydration for Heroes.

The group is teaming up with fire companies to keep them hydrated.

They will respond to scenes with the fire crews, bringing water for the first responders during emergencies.

So they need your help collecting donations to make it all happen.

"We are going to raise money for water, Gatorade, snacks, whatever they need while they are fighting a fire. We want to able provide it for them," said Maribeth Rosensteel.

Anyone who would like to donate can send money to First Keystone Bank on West Main Street in Plymouth or take cases of water or Gatorade directly to the Plymouth fire stations.