Vinyl vanishing from Scranton

It's an end of an era for Embassy Vinyl, Scranton's only record store for the past 15 years.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Embassy Vinyl on Adams Avenue in Scranton has been a music collector's dream since 2006. And the fact that it's going out of business is leaving owner R.J. Harrington playing the blues.

“I knew when I started this business, it wasn't going to be something like ‘alright, I'm buying that yacht soon.’ It's a business that you have because you like it and you hope you can sustain it while it sustains you a little." Harrington says.

Now, Harrington is closing the store due to health issues and higher rent. But he says he appreciates the community of music lovers who came here over the years.

“There's once in a while you see something weird and you buy it just to listen to it. It may not be worth anything, but it's worth my time,” said Harrington.

Harrington's genuine love for music carried over in his business plans.

“Records, some people buy them to collect them, they put them on the shelves and never listen to them. What I would like is for people to buy them and enjoy them.” Harrington explained.

This store catered to more than music appreciators but served as a venue for locally and nationally known musicians.

“Yeah, we would do live-in-stores whenever we could if someone had a CD or record to promote.” He mentioned.

Although Embassy Vinyl's doors are closing, the treasures inside are finding a new home at On and On, located on Capouse Avenue.

“I couldn't be happier knowing it's in the Scranton area to people who seem to want it,” Harrington said.

Harrington is forever grateful for all of the support he gained from his customers all over northeastern Pennsylvania.

“People coming in here, killing time, and buying some records is what made us, so thank you.”

Embassy Vinyl will remain open throughout the rest of the week until they close their doors on Adams Avenue this Friday.