Vigil held in memory of Christian Hall

Officials with NEPA Stands Up put together the vigil in Hall's memory on Courthouse Square in Scranton not only to honor Hall's memory but also all those lost to police violence.

"It's really infuriating. We see this happen time and time again. I mean how many times are we going to have to ask for basic decency, basic accountability. I mean there's countless names. George Floyd, Breonna Taylor. Just the other day we heard of a shooting out in Los Angeles. These are happening all the time and quite frankly we're sick and tired of being sick and tired," said Maria Andrews, Lead Organizer of NEPA Stands Up.