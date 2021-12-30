Death investigation in Schuylkill County 'not suspicious'

Officials say a death in St. Claire that happened sometime between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning is no longer thought to be suspicious.

ST CLAIR, Pa. — The Coroner was called to a home in Saint Clair this morning. What followed, caused shock and sadness in this tight-nit Schuylkill County community.

Saint Clair Police and state troopers filled the 300 block of South Mill Street in Saint Clair Borough early this morning, investigating a death in one of the row homes. It’s just a few doors down from Nicholas Kostishak’s residence.

"We started seeing a lot of police presence outside this morning around 7:30, between that and 7:50," says Nicholas Kostishak of St. Clair.

Kostishak says he came outside to find the coroner pacing back and forth with a woman in tears. He says he saw a young boy leaving the home, distraught.

"What about that little boy that came running out and is traumatized for the rest of his life," says Kostishak.

Early Thursday afternoon, investigators removed a body from the home. Police have not provided details as to the cause of death, nor have they identified the individual. The death hit neighbors hard.

"For something like this so close to home, it’s upsetting for everybody in town," says Kostishak.

State Police say there is no threat to the public and have not announced any charges in the death.

"Hope they find out who did all this, you know," says Kostishak.

Investigators referred to the death as “not suspicious.”

State police is still investigating the cause.

The coroner’s office did not immediately respond to Newswatch 16’s request for comment.