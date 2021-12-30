Police and the coroner's office were called to a home in St. Clair Thursday morning.

ST CLAIR, Pa. — UPDATE: State Police say the death is not suspicious.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A death investigation is underway in Schuylkill County.

Police and the Schuylkill County Coroner's office were called to a home in St. Clair Thursday morning. The home is along South Mill Street in the borough.

A state police forensics unit was also there.

St. Clair police and state police investigators could be seen going from house to house, talking to neighbors.

So far, authorities are not commenting on the death investigation in Schuylkill County other than to say that there is no danger to the community.