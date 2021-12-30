Crash causes section of I-84 to close temporarily

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A tow truck hauling a flatbed truck rolled over on Interstate 84 Eastbound and has shut down all lanes.
According to PennDOT, the closure is between Exit 2 (SR 435 South-Elmhurst) and Exit 4 (I-380/Mount Pocono).
A detour is in place.
Divers can take SR 435 to SR 348 and back to I-84.
The wreck happened around 2:30 pm and the expected reopening time is undetermined.
No word on any injuries or how the crash happened.
UPDATE:
I-84 East reopened at 5:15 P.M.
See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.