Veterans enjoy free breakfast

Commonwealth Health hosted the free takeout meal for vets in Scranton and Wilkes-Barre.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Veterans in our area got a special treat on Monday.

In honor of Veterans Day, Commonwealth Health hosted a contactless, veterans appreciation breakfast in Scranton and Wilkes-Barre.

Newswatch 16 stopped by the location on North Keyser Avenue. It was held in the parking lot of the Crossgate Plaza.

Veterans who showed up were grateful for the gesture.

"it's a lot better than when we came back from overseas when we didn't get any recognition at all," said William Murray, a retired Marine. "This is making up for it. It's very good."