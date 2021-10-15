Serving those who served

Directors say this was the first time the organization has helped open a pantry entirely from scratch and it's one that serves only military families.

SCRANTON, Pa. — VFW Post 25 in Scranton is already a place that serves those who served our country.

But Commander James Kuchwara wanted to do more.

"There's Memorial Day, Veterans Day, but here's something we can do on a weekly basis," said James Kuchwara, VFW Post 25 Commander.

The VFW joined forces with Bread Basket of NEPA, a non-profit that services food pantries in Lackawanna County.

Executive Director Phoebe Wilson says this was the first time the organization has helped open a pantry entirely from scratch and it's one that serves only military families.

"It's been interesting. There's food supply issues, so I had to plan way out in advance to do this to make sure all the food was in," said Phoebe Wilson, Bread Basket of NEPA.

"Our big challenge now is to get it out there. We want to let them know that it's here," said Kuchwara.

Michael McKeefrey is one of the first volunteers at the food pantry.

He's an army vet and now works at the Tobyhanna Army Depot.

"I think they're gonna have a challenge here. I think there's a lot of value. Everyone's very prideful, especially in Northeastern Pennsylvania but I think targeting veterans will help because going down to the VA myself, you see it. If you turn your head twice, you see people that could certain benefit from the help. I think there's gonna be some creativity needed to get involved to get people here," said McKeefrey.

Workers say it doesn't matter how they reach people, as long as military families who need an extra hand know they have a place to go.

"Feeding people is my job and my priority in life. It's just something that, I've never been in that situation, and it just has to be the worst. I can't imagine going to school hungry, functioning, it's the most basic need," said Wilson.