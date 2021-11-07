Veterans honored with parade in Luzerne County

The parade took place at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Members of the military parade marched down Market Street from Kingston to Wilkes-Barre's Public Square with a strong showing after a scaled-back parade in 2020.

"I wish more people would show up, but today, I think it was a good turnout," said Kimberly Romani of Wilkes-Barre.

The Veterans Day parade has been a family tradition for Kimberly Romani.

"My mom has been bringing me since I was little, so I started bringing my two kids that are five and three," said Romani.

A tradition well worth passing down to the next generation.

"I want them to be proud of who is helping us with this country and show their support," Romani said.

This year's parade theme also honored first responders.

Parade organizers wanted to show support for police, firefighters, and emergency personnel as the nation recognizes the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

Pennsylvania State Treasurer Stacy Garrity, an Army veteran, was given this year's "Outstanding Veteran Award."

"I spent 30 years in the Army Reserves; 20 out of 30 years were out of Ashley, Pennsylvania. Just a few miles from here. All three of my deployments were out of Ashley, Pennsylvania. It feels like coming home, and it's the honor of a lifetime, and I'll cherish it forever," said Garrity.

Paradegoers wanted to make sure the vets felt cherished; it's the least we can do on their day.

"I like to wave to the veterans because Veterans Day is all about the veterans," said Lexus Rollins of Wilkes-Barre.