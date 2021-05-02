Vendor fair in Dickson City supports cancer research

All vendor fees and money from basket raffles went to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — The rain on Sunday cleared up just in time for a craft fair happening in a part of Lackawanna County.

More than 50 local vendors showed up for a spring craft and vendor fair at Moon Tavern in Dickson City.

It had everything from crafts to baked snacks, Mother's Day photos and gifts, and even a special appearance from Elmo.

Organizers say all vendor fees and money from the basket raffles went right to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

"When my grandfather passed away, we knew nothing about leukemia or what it was. There was no help for any of us. We go with other teams to try to raise awareness for other families who are going through the same thing," said organizer Megan Gillette.