AlphaGeekCon kicks off in Bloomsburg

The two-day convention will help benefit the Bloomsburg Children's Museum.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Superheroes descended upon the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds on Saturday.

It's all part of the AlphaGeekCon, a new event to encourage kids and adults to unleash their superpowers.

The two-day convention was created by GeekGrid and the Bloomsburg Children's Museum to celebrate all things comics.

"This was definitely something that was so nice for the kids to come to, be able to play in the bounce house and even meet some of their heroes. This is something she'll be definitely talking about for weeks!" said Amy Kolinovsky of Bloomsburg.

AlphaGeekCon continues on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the fairgrounds.

Money raised will benefit the Bloomsburg Children's Museum to help fund programs for kids throughout the year.

Tickets start at around $5 for the convention in Columbia County.