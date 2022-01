The crash happened just before 9 p.m. Sunday night in Jessup.

JESSUP, Pa. — Still no word on what caused a tractor-trailer filled with Chewy packages to crash in part of Lackawanna County.

The rig went down an embankment in the area of Valley View Drive in Jessup Sunday night.

That's right near a Chewy fulfillment center.

The rig was filled with packages from the online pet supply retailer.

No word if anyone was hurt.

Valley View Drive was closed for a time after the crash in Lackawanna County.