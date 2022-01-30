Over one hundred rescued after ski lift breaks

Officials at Elk Mountain Ski Resort say a problem with a gearbox caused the lift to stop working.

UNION DALE, Pa. — Over one hundred people had to be rescued after a ski lift malfunctioned in Susquehanna County.

Officials at Elk Mountain Ski Resort near Union Dale say there was a problem with one of their chair lifts Sunday afternoon.

Over 170 people had to be evacuated off the lift using ropes.

No one was injured and anyone affected was given compensation for the day.

Newswatch 16's own Mindi Ramsey was on the mountain when the rescues happened, she describes what she saw.

"The crews, though, were really good about explaining about what exactly they had to do. They had to scoot off the edge of the seat, a little bit, and they were kind of on a little bit of plastic. And they were let down slowly with a rope. So it was all very clean, you could tell they had practiced this before," said Ramsey.

Officials say the chairlift still is not working but hope to have a mechanic fix it Monday morning in Susquehanna County.