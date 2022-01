Officials have yet to locate the break but say it happened late Thursday in the borough.

OLD FORGE, Pa. — Crews from Pennsylvania American Water are still working to repair a water main break in Lackawanna County.

Officials say the break happened late Thursday night in Old Forge.

Crews are isolating sections of the town this weekend to attempt to locate the break.

If you live in the borough, you may experience low water pressure.

Crews say bottled water is available at the Eagle McClure Hose Company along Milwaukee Avenue in Old Forge.