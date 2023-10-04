Cinderella's Closet prom dress drive ending; sale this weekend

Before the final dresses fly off the shelf, Newswatch 16’s Claire Alfree sat down with one woman who got so much more than a dress from the nonprofit.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Michalie Mazurkivich says going to prom was one of her favorite memories at Pittston Area Senior High School because it allowed her to dance and give back to her hometown by volunteering with Cinderella's Closet.

"I don't have a lot of opportunities to wear my prom dress again, so I gave mine away. So I think just paying it forward is the most important thing people can do," she said.

For years, the nonprofit built a sisterhood throughout northeastern Pennsylvania, helping high school girls find their dream dress with an affordable price tag.

"Being able to gift that to people who otherwise may not have gone to prom is an amazing feeling," said Colleen Joyce, president of Cinderella's Closet.

But after a decade of fairytale magic, Cinderella's Closet is closing its doors.

"We're not getting as many volunteers, and new organizations popped up, and they can offer sales year-round," Joyce added.

The news is heartbreaking to volunteers who have been with Cinderella's Closet since day one.

"You want to create a special experience for people. That was the whole point," said Katie Gilmartin, one of the Junior League's original organizers.

"It was so exciting to see so many people come through the door, and you could help them find a dress that they love, and they're coming out of the dressing room with a big smile," said Tiffany Klotz, Cinderella's Closet event chair.

Cinderella's Closet organizers say they do more than give ball gowns.

"It's way more than a dress. It's about confidence and also giving girls access to go to prom with the dress that they want," Mazurkivich said.

Cinderella's Closet will host its goodbye sale on Saturday at noon at St. Mary's Center on Mifflin Avenue in Scranton.

📣 1 WEEK ALERT!!! 📣 🗓 Saturday, October 7, 2023 ⏰ Noon - 4pm 📍St. Mary's Center 320 Mifflin Ave, Scranton, PA 18503 #prom #nepa #scranton #nonprofit #homecoming #winterformal Posted by Cinderella's Closet of NEPA on Saturday, September 30, 2023