Door closing on Cinderella's Closet

The group, which provides low-cost dresses and gowns for students, announced the closure on Thursday.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A popular event that provides prom dresses for local students in Lackawanna County is coming to an end.

On Thursday, Cinderella's Closet of NEPA announced on its Facebook page that it is closing.

The group has been providing low-cost dresses and gowns for students for ten years.

Cinderella's Closet notes that other organizations have stepped up to provide similar events for school proms.

A "goodbye sale" is planned in the coming weeks.

Looking for more ways to watch WNEP?

WNEP is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices. Download the WNEP app today to watch Newswatch 16, WNEP's Home & Backyard, and Pennsylvania Outdoor Life live, replays, and video on demand.

Download the WNEP app to get breaking news alerts, weather, sports, and important stories at home or on the go.