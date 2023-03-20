Cinderella's Closet selling dresses for $10 and under

High schoolers are getting ready for prom season. And some parents are getting ready for some not-so-pretty price tags.

Example video title will go here for this video

THROOP, Pa. — Ariana Lane and Chloe Karam know there are a lot of things to worry about when it comes to high school prom—who to go with, what to wear, etc. But they both believe the price tag of your prom dress shouldn't be one.

"A lot of people do struggle with the money that they have in their bank account. Along with worrying about what you might have on the dinner table, a girl shouldn't have to worry about paying $400 or $500 for a dress that's for one night," Karam said.

That's why they volunteer for Cinderella's Closet of NEPA. Every year, the organization welcomes women of all ages for a one-day shopping spree. It's called the "Unique Boutique."

"All of our prices are under $10," said board member Amy Dichiara.

"We have over 1,200 dresses for everybody. Zero to 24 plus," said Colleen Joyce.

It's all run by volunteers, and the dresses are all donated.

Some students at Mid Valley High School are helping. Their school is hosting the event.

"I love to give back and be able to give back to girls that are just like me, girls that want to feel awesome and feel beautiful on their prom day. It's just a great thing to do," said Mid Valley senior Ariana Lane.

"It's so heartwarming, like, you know, they come in, and they're so happy to not have to go spend like $300, $400 on a dress. They can come in and spend $10 and walk out," said Mid Valley senior Jamie Henderson.

The money goes toward a scholarship for one young woman to continue her education after high school. They're still taking applications for that.

"The deadline to apply is April 1. So, get your applications in. You can either do it through the Scranton Area Foundation website or your guidance counselor," said Mary Stremski.

The shopping event is this Saturday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at a new location, the Mid Valley Secondary Center.

No need to register ahead of time; just show up, ready to shop until you drop.

We're SO EXCITED to announce our 2023 Unique Boutique at our new location!!! As always all dresses and accessories are... Posted by Cinderella's Closet of NEPA on Monday, January 30, 2023