Finding the perfect prom dress in Dickson City

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — High school students shopped till they dropped at Gennetti Manor in Dickson City.

Cinderella's Closet of NEPA hosted its 9th annual Unique Boutique.

Girls scoured the racks for affordable dresses, shoes, and other accessories for prom.

Shoppers we spoke with say the cost of Prom Night can add up quickly, so finding a deal on a dress really helps.

"There's a lot of dresses that are like $600 and I am not paying $600 for a dress. So I feel like this is an opportunity for people who can't really afford high-end dresses but still look really good at prom," said Carolyne Wintersteen of Dallas.

All the gowns were only $10 or below at the pop-up boutique.