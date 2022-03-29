DIY prom ideas: Tips to save cash on everything from centerpieces to backdrops for photoshoots

Take your bulletin board paper and cut the desired length

Take your paper towel and dab in hour medium and dark paint choice

Then, take another paper towel, highlight the dark paint spots with the light paint color.

Continue dabbing until the entire length of the bulletin board paper is covered with paint

Sit to dry (using 24 to 48 hours)

When your bulletin board paper is completely dried, add streamers by taping or tying the ends together. It is better if you use different shades of the same color to add a dramatic effect to your design.