DIY prom ideas: Tips to save cash on everything from centerpieces to backdrops for photoshoots

WYALUSING, Pa. — When it comes to prom, it can get pretty pricey.
From the dresses to the tuxedos, even those fancy photoshoot backdrops, they're the items that can really add up.
To help, Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey teamed up with a DIY pro and her students at Wyalusing Area High School in Bradford County.
Jamie Weaver isn't just a Special Education Teacher; she also moonlights as an interior designer/event planner. Jamie is also the co-owner of Pocono Picnic.
In addition to highlighting the DIY ideas listed below, Ryan also spotlighted another money-saving event coming to our area, Cinderella's Closet of NEPA's Unique Boutique, on Wednesday.
Details about Unique Boutique:
- Unique Boutique 2022
- It's a part of Cinderella’s Closet of NEPA
- When: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Genetti Manor
1505 Main Avenue
Dickson City
- Registration is required - CLICK HERE!
The following "Prom Hacks" are courtesy of Jamie Weaver:
Photo Backdrops
Materials:
Bulletin Board paper (your choice of color)
Paper Towels
Three combinations of paints light, medium, and dark (your choice of color)
Streamers
Directions:
Take your bulletin board paper and cut the desired length
Take your paper towel and dab in hour medium and dark paint choice
Then, take another paper towel, highlight the dark paint spots with the light paint color.
Continue dabbing until the entire length of the bulletin board paper is covered with paint
Sit to dry (using 24 to 48 hours)
When your bulletin board paper is completely dried, add streamers by taping or tying the ends together. It is better if you use different shades of the same color to add a dramatic effect to your design.
When you are finished, you can either add balloons, paper flowers and vines to your backdrop. This will bring your look all together!
Centerpieces
Materials:
Clase Vase (Dollar Tree)
Gems
Dollar Tree Diamond Ribbon
Hot Glue
Dollar Tree Bouquets
Was your glass vase
When dried, hot glue your Dollar Tree Diamond Ribbon to your glass vase. It is recommended to glue two pieces at equal distance from each other.
Pour your gems into the vase *desired height* (Side notes: If you do not have gems, you can spray paint kidney beans for the same effect).
Add Dollar Tree Bouquet to the top. I usually like to add various feathers for heigh.
Materials:
Ring
Bouquet of Flowers
Flower Block
Pizza Pan
3600 Glue
Hot Glue Gun
Spray Paint
Diamond Gem Ribbon Dollar Tree
Take your Flower Block and pizza pan and glue together using 3600 glue and seal it with your hot glue gun.
Let it dry for 30 minutes.
Then, take your spray paint, and paint the entire structure. It is recommended to apply multiple coats.
Let it dry for 24 hours.
Take an Exacto knife and dray a slit through the middle of the flower block. Then, add your ring. Seal the ring using your hot glue gun.
To add to your centerpiece, glue your Dollar Tree Gem Ribbon to the top and bottom of your flower block.
Add a few bouquets of flowers
Materials:
Lantern
Dollar Tree Robe
Dollar Tree Leaves
Dollar Tree Bouquet
Batter Candle
If you have any old Lanterns laying around the house. This centerpiece is for you. Take your Lantern and tie a rob to the top. You want your robe the length from the top of your ceiling until eye level.
Take your bouquet and wrap your rope around the stems so they are secured.
Add dollar tree leaves to decorate your rope.
Runners
Pack of Construction Shims
Hot Glue Gun
Construction paper
Spray paint or wood stain
Lay out your construction shims to desired design (there are so many)
Glue each piece to the construction paper using the desired length
Spay the construction shims with either spray paint or wood stain (It is recommended to apply multiple coats)
When you are finished, let it dry for 24 to 48 hours before using.
Balloon Stands
Plunger or broomstick from Dollar Tree
3600 Glue
Hot Glue
Spray Paint
Balloons
Glue your punger with your Dollar Tree Pie/Pizza Pan
Let it sit for over 24 hours
Then, spray paint the entire structure
Let it dry overnight. It is recommended to apply multiple coats within that time frame.
Add balloon clusters to the top and bottom of your structure.
Enjoy!
Hula Hoop Creations
Materials:
Hula Hoop
Lace Ribbon
Noodle
Dollar Tree Bouquets
Electric tape
Take your Hula hoop and take out the contents inside it
Tape it together using electric tape
Lace your Hula Hoop
Then, take a noodle and cut through the center of it, so the hula hop can fit perfectly inside it.
Add Dollar Tree bouquet to the noodle (Make sure to cut the stems)
Materials:
Hula Hoop
Stems from previous project
Various types of greenery
Edison Lights
Flower Wire
Electric Tape
Take your Hula hoop and take out the contents inside it
Tape it together using electric tape
Add various types of greenery to your hula hoop until you cover the entire hula hoop. Take a second and make sure to spread the leaves to prevent bunching.
To secure your greenery, wrap floral tape.
Then, add your Edison lights. (It is preferred to loosely hang them from your hula design).