Lackawanna County

Getting ready for the 'Unique Boutique' in Lackawanna County

Prom season will soon be here, and one organization in Lackawanna County wants to make it easier for everyone to look their best.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Tuesday was set up day for the 9th Annual Unique Boutique hosted by Cinderella's Closet of NEPA.

At the boutique, girls can find dresses and accessories for $10 and below.

Organizers say this is a great event for anyone looking to save some money while still looking like a princess.

"A lot of people are struggling right now and it's just really a great avenue to look for affordable dresses, accessories, and things like that," said Tiffany Klotz, Event Chair.

The unique boutique kicks off Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Genetti's in Dickson City. 

