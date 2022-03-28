Regan Richmond Day at Fairview Elementary

Students celebrated a third grader's return to the classroom.

MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — Posters reading "Hive Fives for Regan" and "Welcome Back Regan" could be seen all over Fairview Elementary School in Mountain Top on Monday as Regan Richmond was welcomed back into the classroom.

"Today is 'Regan Richmond Day.' Regan is a third-grader, amazing young man, a strong, courageous young man who is back to school," explained Crestwood Superintendent Robert Mehalick. "Regan was diagnosed with leukemia right at the onset of COVID."

"He started the school year with us. He was able to do that for a while, and then he started treatments again, and the COVID numbers got pretty high," explained his teacher Janicemarie Lipinski. "So his parents decided that maybe staying home would be a good option in conjunction with the doctors and the nurses here and everything."

This was his first day back, and the students had more than just posters to celebrate it.

Students and teachers who filled the hallways wore blue, and most also wore hats.

"I like blue because it's the color of my clothes I usually wear every day," explained Regan. "And hats because all my hair fell out."

"They gave him a big round of applause this morning, and he said, 'welcome back,' on the PA system, so it was nice. I mean, he's handling it in stride. He's a trooper," added Lipinski.

Regan is celebrating his birthday on April 4, and for his birthday, he is organizing a blood drive. If you want to learn more information about it, you can visit his Facebook page by clicking here.