'Unique Boutique' held in Lackawanna County

Cinderella's Closet's 'Unique Boutique' event was held at Mid-Valley Secondary Center Saturday afternoon.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — An organization in Lackawanna County is aiming to help to make sure everyone who wants a prom dress this season can afford one.

The nonprofit Cinderella's Closet is holding its 'Unique Boutique' Saturday at the Mid-Valley Secondary Center in Throop.

Dresses, shoes, and other accessories are available for shoppers for $10 or less.

The organization has provided thousands of dresses to young ladies throughout the region.

The event runs until 6 p.m. in Lackawanna County.