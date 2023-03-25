'Unique Boutique' held in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — An organization in Lackawanna County is aiming to help to make sure everyone who wants a prom dress this season can afford one.
The nonprofit Cinderella's Closet is holding its 'Unique Boutique' Saturday at the Mid-Valley Secondary Center in Throop.
Dresses, shoes, and other accessories are available for shoppers for $10 or less.
The organization has provided thousands of dresses to young ladies throughout the region.
The event runs until 6 p.m. in Lackawanna County.
