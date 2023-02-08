Teeing off in warm winter

Golfers from all over our area flocked to Pine Hills Country Club to take advantage of some unusually warm weather.

TAYLOR, Pa. — When you think of February, a couple of things come to mind, the Super Bowl, Valentine's Day, but how about golfing?

Well, that is what was on the minds of dozens of golfers today, as they took advantage of the warm weather.

The tie sheet was filled as golfers from all over our area flocked to Pine Hills Country Club to take advantage of some unusually warm weather.

"Oh yes, we do need tee times just because of the rush of the people, we'd like to let you on whenever you want, but it's impossible," said Rich Mangan, Pine Hills Manager.

"The parking lot is filled it's one of the best courses around the area this time of year, all year long, they are putting, it's a nice job on this course," said Michael Durkin of Clarks Summit.

Ed Connors of South Abington Township says to get out on the green in winter is something you don't get to do quite often.

"What happens in the winter you get snow on the ground, and then you have snow melt, and it's too muddy to play, this year, we didn't have any snow, you know what I mean. This gold course is actually playable with no problem," Connors said.

Despite a few restrictions due to wet spots, Connors is just happy to be shaking the cobwebs off his swing.

"Favorite part of my day was I shot one over on the front, just saying that," he added.

Local golfers weren't the only ones out here enjoying the warm temperatures some college athletes were also out getting some extra practice reps in before their season begins.

"I mean, it's great, you know, we get to start the season a little early, shake off the cobwebs, and the freshman are beating the upperclassman, and that's all that matters really," aid Gehrig Shannon of the University of Scranton.

The University of Scranton men's golf team was out getting a quick round in.

While there was a little competition brewing, the teammates were just happy to be playing outside getting to know each other.

"Just getting to see everyone, there's a few guys on the team I haven't seen in a while, so this was a good chance to see everyone and spend some time together," said Jack Novas, University of Scranton.

"The fact that it's open to, like, greens are running really well, fairways the grass is for February it's honestly phenomenal, way better than I thought, I thought it was gonna be grass and patch's of dirt," added Luke Merlan, also from the University of Scranton.