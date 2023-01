Police say Cullen Chesnick of Clifford Township damaged the course in Greenfield Township when he drove a UTV on the grounds last year.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Susquehanna County has been charged with vandalizing the golf course at Elkview Country Club last November.

Cullen Chesnick, 22, of Clifford Township, has been charged with criminal mischief and trespass by motor vehicle and operation on streets and highways.

Chesnick admitted to riding a UTV on the property. He told police he thought the ground was frozen and wouldn't cause any damage.