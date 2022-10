Scranton Police are investigating a vandalism at the West Side Falcons Football Field.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Police in Scranton are searching for the person responsible for vandalism at a football field.

Officers believe a car drove through the West Side Falcons Football Field along Jackson Street, tearing up the grass and leaving behind tire marks.

The field is used by the West Scranton Junior Football Program.