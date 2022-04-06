Teamsters Local 401 celebrate anniversary

MOOSIC, Pa. — Local 401 represents 350 UPS workers including drivers. They also represent other freight companies like Coca-Cola, Pepsi, YRC freight, Wilkes Barre City DPW, and more.
The president spoke with Newswatch 16 about the celebration, but also about the current climate in the workforce right now.
"In the current market, a lot of employers are having to make different changes and do a lot of unique things. For the first time in our history, we have employers coming to us offering more money for employees, different incentives for employees to try to attract new employees and retain current employees," said Scott Kucharski, President of Teamsters Local 401.
1400 total workers were represented by the close to 350 workers and their families who came out to PNC park Saturday in Lackawanna County.
