Eastern Woodland Intertribal Powwow in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — For the first time in 30 years, the Eastern Woodland Intertribal Powwow was held in Luzerne County on Saturday.

Indigenous people from all over the country gathered at the Luzerne County Fairgrounds in Lehman Township to highlight Native American cultural dancing, singing, and social activities.

"It's a great feeling to be back here at the fairgrounds again and do the Native American powwow again. It's a great feeling it brings back a lot of old memories, good memories good feelings," said Matthew White Eagle, Head Dancer.

Proceeds from the Powwow will benefit Ruth's Place Women's Shelter near Wilkes-Barre.