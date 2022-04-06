Remembering Gary Brown Jr.

Gary Brown Jr., a star football player and NFL coach, passed away earlier this year. Saturday, the community gathered to honor his legacy in his hometown.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — It was an emotional day for everyone sharing memories of the life of Gary brown Jr. remembering who he was on and off the football field.

"I don't think my dad realized the impact he had on so many people and for that, I am forever grateful," said Malena Brown, daughter of Gary Brown Jr.

Family, friends, former teammates, players, and fellow coaches gathered in Williamsport to remember the life and legacy of Gary brown Jr. Brown passed away in April at the age of 52 from cancer, leaving behind his wife and three children.

With a long resume of accolades on the football field, the Williamsport native's career took him to Penn State University as a star running back with the Nittany Lions.

Brown then moved on to play eight seasons in the NFL later moving on to coach several NFL teams like the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants. One by one people shared their memories of Brown.

But as many explained he taught them more than just the game of football he taught them to enjoy life and love those around them.

"You were so full of life and love and believed in living every day like it was your last," said Malena.

Also announced at the memorial, the Gary brown legacy scholarship has been created in his honor to support student-athletes from Williamsport Area High School.

You can more information on that scholarship by clicking here.