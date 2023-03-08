Lackawanna County students engage in water camp's conservation lessons

It's for a program called Water Camp, but it's not what you think. They're learning about the all-important resource and, most importantly, how to conserve it.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Students in Lackawanna County took some time out of their summer break for a science lesson this week.

While summer is usually about playing in water, some kids are playing with water.

Kids are spending this week learning about the physics behind a resource many of us take for granted.

Pennsylvania American Water is holding Water Camp at the Valley Community Library in Peckville. The focus is on the science and conservation of water, a plight camper Truxton Deck can communicate passionately.

"Only three percent of the water is actually freshwater that we can drink, and then, here comes the gasp part—two percent of that water... is the ice in the Arctic! That means we only have that little one percent!"

He's not being overly dramatic. Officials from the water company say it's important that these kids learn about water conservation now.

"We like to start the kids young because they're going to be our future leaders, our future decision-makers, teachers, the ones who are really the watershed stewards in the long term," said Megan Prynn, an official with Pennsylvania American Water.

Water Camp is held every summer in Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties.