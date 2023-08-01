Bloomsburg Elks donate to Camp Victory

Camp Victory is for kids with a variety of medical challenges. This week, two groups, in particular, got a financial boost thanks to the Bloomsburg Elks Lodge.

MILLVILLE, Pa. — There is always something going on at Camp Victory. The facility near Millville is home to more than two dozen camps for children of all abilities.

This week, children with heart conditions are there for Camp Echo. Children who are deaf and hard of hearing are there for Camp Hero.

"My favorite part about camp is the pool," Michaela Lopatosky said.

"Swimming, fishing, I've just really been enjoying being around all of my friends," Adam Piszczek said.

"There's a pulley system. When they're told to, they run the opposite way. You get shot up, and you get a great view of the camp. It's awesome," Emma Straub said.

The Bloomsburg Elks Lodge has been a longtime supporter of Camp Victory.

"At the time we started doing this, they were in need of someone to sponsor them. We picked up Camp Echo several years ago, and then just recently, we added Camp Hero," Ginnie Kocher said.

This week, the Bloomsburg Elks Lodge donated $10,000 to Camp Echo and Camp Hero.

"It's just so special to see what this camp does. It's been in our area for many years, and we're so excited to get involved with them," Kocher said.

Camp directors are thrilled with the donation.

"That kind of support is essential for a camp like this to operate. There's a lot of facilities that the kids take advantage of. There's a science center, a tree house, and there's always new things," Dr. L. Timothy Wolfe said.

"We are really appreciative of their support. This will help for the next generations coming to camp and allow us to keep the cost of tuition down," Michelle Paonessa said.

Volunteers from the Bloomsburg Elks Lodge also helped campers unload their luggage this week, and they plan to serve a meal at camp.