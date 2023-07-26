Kids in Lackawanna County learn about law enforcement at Camp Cadet

Summer camp season is in full swing as kids from all over Lackawanna County had a chance to learn more about law enforcement.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Newswatch 16 stopped by Pennsylvania State Police's Camp Cadet Wednesday afternoon on the campus of Marywood University in Lackawanna County.

The cadets saw a state police helicopter up close.

More than 60 kids from northeastern and central Pennsylvania learned what it's like to work in law enforcement.

"I wanted to participate so I could explore my career paths, anywhere from wildlife to the air, in law enforcement," said Michala Reed, Honesdale.

Troop R's Camp Cadet program continues until Friday in Lackawanna County.