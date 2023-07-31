Cooler weather means more riding time

Newswatch 16's Chelsea Strub stopped by a therapeutic riding center in Luzerne County, where folks are enjoying the milder weather.

HUNLOCK CREEK, Pa. — Horseplay is front and center at Serendipity Therapeutic Riding Center in Luzerne County.

Serendipity, near Hunlock Creek, is open to everyone, but it specializes in services for adults and children with special needs. Time on the horses was not possible last week due to high temperatures and high humidity.

"When it's hot like that, like, first of all, it's not safe for people. We all know we get a little faint and a little lightheaded in the heat, and the horses feel the same way. They don't really want to be out in the blasting heat with the humidity and everything, so they get lazy, and everybody's at risk of heat exhaustion," said executive director Sarah Matusick.

Some campers had to find other ways to have fun on the farm in the heat

"It was fun, just running around picking up chickens and stuff," said Simon Jenkins.

"With the water games, it was actually really fun and nice," Skylar Salcido Lopez said.

Not that playing with the other farm animals isn't beneficial and entertaining for these children, but activities with the horses are their favorite.

"We're glad that we have the temperatures that we have today so our kids are able to participate in the horseback riding and some of the activities on the farm that they enjoy the most," Matusick added.

