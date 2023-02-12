Super Bowl wing fest held in Lackawanna County

A friendly competition took place between two fire companies in Throop on Sunday.

THROOP, Pa. — It was a bird of a different kind that drew folks to one borough in Lackawanna County on Super Bowl Sunday.

"Well, today's our seventh station we continue to provide are often imitated, never duplicated, always fresh, never frozen wing philosophy, which we're very proud of," said Chief Andy Hegedus, Throop Volunteer Fire Company.

But wait there's more, especially if you prefer your bird barbecued.

"Today is chicken barbecue day Super Bowl. Side fair. We've been running for about maybe 30, 32 years now. And it's one of our major fundraisers for the year," said Dave Benson, Throop Hose Company #1 president.

First responders say there's no competition between the two sales, just community.

"Friends and brothers and sisters, it's really not a competition. Most people stop here they picked up their wings they, say they're going down, and get a half a Bible barbecue or vice versa, half a chicken. So it's all it's all good. It all benefits the community, and that's the most important thing," said Chief Hegedus.

While inflation affects the bottom line for the fundraisers, both organizations tell Newswatch 16 they were able to keep the prices reasonable for the community members coming out to support.

"We have great support from the community as you know we get no funds from our Boris, so everything we do here, based on community involvement, buying tickets for our barbecues, raffles, and breakfast, and they support us wholeheartedly," said Benson.

The fundraisers wrapped up Sunday afternoon in Lackawanna County.