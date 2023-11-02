Swing dancing in Scranton for a good cause

Many took to the dance floor in part of Scranton Saturday night to benefit childhood heart patients.

Example video title will go here for this video

SCRANTON, Pa. — The swing fever dance band returned to our area for

'Swingin' in NEPA's event at the Church of The Good Shepherd on North Washington Ave included an hour of swing dance lessons, followed by a night of dancing.

This was all to benefit Jack of Hearts PA, a non-profit dedicated to supporting families of pediatric cardiac patients.

"It's the number one birth defect, it's largely underfunded, and there is such a need in this area especially, to really just focus on the families that are helping kids get through that particular defect, and supporting them," said Lisa Scarfo, Jack of Hearts founder.

Jack of Hearts also supports congenital heart defect research. if you want to learn more, click here.