Troopers 'freezin' for a reason' in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It was a big night on the ice Saturday night in Luzerne County.
Fans could come to the the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre Township before the Penguins game for a little extra fun with Pennsylvania State Police, all to benefit the Special Olympics of NEPA.
Troopers were there 'freezin for a reason' to help raise money for the organization by taking turns in the dunk tank out on the ice.
"There's a long tradition between the Special Olympics and the Pennsylvania State Police, and law enforcement in general. We want to carry that on, and we want to show that we have everybody's support here, we have everybody's back. And this is a good community event, and it shows a different side of the state police, have a little fun, and our warmth is going to be out the window here, but it's all for a good cause and we're proud to do it," said Trooper Anthony Petroski, Troop N Public Information Officer.
There was a ceremonial torch lighting to begin the game instead of a puck drop Saturday night in Luzerne County.
