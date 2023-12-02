Vigil held in memory of Tyre Nichols in Wilkes-Barre

Dozens came together to attend a vigil for Tyre Nichols on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The Wilkes-Barre branch of the NAACP and Action Together NEPA hosted the vigil on Public Square.

Organizers say it's important for the community to come together after something like this happens and were impressed with the turnout.

"We're competing against the Super Bowl and the puppy bowl. So the fact that people came out here to have this important conversation with us it's infinitely meaningful and it shows that Wilkes Barre has the type of heart where people can feel a little safer," said Daryl Lewis, assistant secretary NAACP of Wilkes-Barre.

There was a time to pray as well as share poetry at the vigil in Wilkes-Barre.