Students hold Thanksgiving food drive in Scranton

The food drive will take place on Sunday beginning at 9:30 a.m.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Those in need of Thanksgiving meal essentials this year are getting extra help once again from the students at The University of Scranton.

The university held its annual Thanksgiving Food Drive, providing families in Scranton with all the fixings needed for their Thanksgiving meals.

Sponsored by The University's Center for Service and Social Justice, students worked with the local Friends of the Poor organization to fill and distribute a total of 125 food baskets to those in need.

The food drive began at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.