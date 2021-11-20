Food drive collection held at furniture store in Dickson City

The food drive was held at Berger's Furniture & Mattress.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A furniture store in Lackawanna County is giving the community a reason to donate.

Berger's Furniture and Mattress held a food drive collection on Saturday to benefit the United Neighborhood Centers food pantry in Scranton.

Donations were accepted in the form of canned goods and nonperishable food items.

Donors were able to drop off their contributions at the store anytime during business hours leading up to the official collection event on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

People who participated in the food drive were entered into a drawing to win a gift card from Berger's Furniture and Mattress.