Thanksgiving food drive in Lycoming County

The Cogan House Community Church and the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank provided meals to over 300 families.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — With the holiday season approaching, food will be on the minds of many families in central Pennsylvania. The Cogan House Community Church in partnership with the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank held a free food distribution drive.

"We have a food pantry at Cogan House Community Church, but we thought it would be really neat to try to reach out to the members of our community and just show them that we love them and care about them," said Joyce Way of the Cogan House Community Church.

Over 300 meals were passed out to residents of Cogan House Township. The meal kits included a frozen turkey, milk, eggs, potatoes, and all the other fixings for a Thanksgiving dinner.

"We just decided that we are going to give it to everybody. Income doesn't matter, just whoever lives in the township. We sent out almost 500 flyers," said Way.

According to the food bank, prices of groceries are on the rise.

Karen Campbell says this food drive came at the right time.

"This is awesome because there are a lot of people in this area that just don't have much and there have been a lot of people who have taken on grown children and it is hard on people in this area," said Campbell.

Joyce Way is one of the organizers of the holiday food distribution event. She says many folks in her community have been hit hard by the ongoing pandemic. She hopes this food drive provides some much-needed help to her community.

"We have seen a lot of people come through our food pantry that wouldn't ordinarily go to a food pantry because of the hard times we have seen," said Way.

If you are facing food insecurity this holiday season, the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank wants to help out.