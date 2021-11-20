Church in need of donations for food drive in Lackawanna County

The food drive took place from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

DUNMORE, Pa. — Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Scranton hosted its second annual food drive on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.

Donors were able to drop off their contributions to organizers of the event at Fidelity Bank in Dunmore.

The food drive was created in honor of the late Father Joseph Sica who passed away in March of 2020.

"I think we take a lot of things for granted when we sit down for Thanksgiving dinner and don't realize that there's people that have empty plates and it's just very fulfilling doing this. I think the best part of this is we don't know where it goes and it makes you feel good," Thomas Hallinan, organizer.

The church accepts donations in the form of canned goods and nonperishable food items.

All donations benefit the Immaculate Conception Food Pantry; anyone still interested in donating can contact Immaculate Conception.