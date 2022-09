The service was held at Cathedral Cemetery Sunday evening.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A memorial service to honor the victims of 9/11 was held Sunday evening in Scranton.

The service was held at the Cathedral Cemetary in the city by the Hook O'Malley Ancient Order of Hiberians Division 4.

The service was dedicated to the more than 3,000 who lost their lives 21 years ago.