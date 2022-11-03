Scranton St. Patrick's parade now scheduled for March 19

The postponement came after a Scranton Parade Committee meeting at 2 p.m. Friday afternoon.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Friday afternoon the parade committee made the decision they were hoping to avoid, to postpone this year's St. Patrick's parade due to the winter weather headed our way.

Instead of tomorrow, the parade is now scheduled for next Saturday, March 19.

The businesses that rely on parade traffic are now making last minute changes.

The Irish flag joined the Ukrainian flag at Scranton City Hall Friday morning; the flag raising being one of the traditional parade week events.

But, a few hours later parade organizers would say that the forecast forced the big event's postponement.

The St. Patrick's Parade is now scheduled for Saturday March 19th.

There hasn't been a traditional parade since 2019.

2020 was canceled because of the pandemic and 2021's parade was postponed until September.

Downtown businesses we spoke with said they still planned to host patrons this Saturday even as the snow falls. And hope for another busy day next weekend.

"It's technically not parade day, it's past St. Patrick's Day. Are people going to come out because they're aching for one? Or is it going to be the halfway to parade day where it's not a real parade day and people say I'm not going to do it," said John Heim, owner of Bartari.

Mayor Paige Cognetti also released a statement Friday saying in part, "We hope that our local restaurants, bars, and shops can now have two weekends with increased sales."

The parade is scheduled to step off at 11:45 a.m. on Wyoming Avenue next Saturday.